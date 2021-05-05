Lyft’s (LYFT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. Lyft has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.62. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $960,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lyft by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $84,365,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

