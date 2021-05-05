Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $72.00 at DA Davidson

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.79. The company had a trading volume of 186,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,032. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $209,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

