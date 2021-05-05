Lundin Gold (LUG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$246.67 million for the quarter.

Shares of LUG opened at C$11.89 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.11 and a 1-year high of C$13.23. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.92.

LUG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.32.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer David Dicaire sold 13,800 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$146,910.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,550 shares in the company, valued at C$442,328.84. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 52,500 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$527,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,004,700. Insiders have sold 171,800 shares of company stock worth $1,740,171 over the last ninety days.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

