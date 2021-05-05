Lundin Gold (LUG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Lundin Gold to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$246.67 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -46.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.92. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05.

LUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.32.

In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$527,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,004,700. Also, Senior Officer David Dicaire sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$146,910.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$442,328.84. Insiders sold 171,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,171 over the last quarter.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

