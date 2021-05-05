Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Shares Gap Down to $24.76

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.76, but opened at $23.50. Lumber Liquidators shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 62,508 shares traded.

LL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $635.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 8.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 41.2% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 54.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

