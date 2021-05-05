LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LTC. Capital One Financial downgraded LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $40.09. 8,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,221. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.