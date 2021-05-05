Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.80.

Shares of LOW opened at $200.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.20 and a one year high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

