Livent (LTHM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Livent (NYSE: LTHM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2021 – Livent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

4/26/2021 – Livent was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

4/22/2021 – Livent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

4/19/2021 – Livent was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

3/22/2021 – Livent had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Livent is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Livent had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Livent is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,244. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -207.22, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41.

Get Livent Co alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Livent by 5,645.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Livent by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Livent Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.