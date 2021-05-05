Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.120-2.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $463 million-$477 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.49 million.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.00. The stock had a trading volume of 64,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.57. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.25.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,234,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 36,003 shares of company stock worth $9,737,588 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

