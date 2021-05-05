Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Reaches $0.0537 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $147,874.93 and approximately $198.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0537 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

