LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) Shares Down 18%

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF)’s share price traded down 18% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $4.97. 398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90.

About LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF)

Link Mobility Group Holding ASA provides mobile communication services in Europe. The company offers mobile messaging and digital services. Its solutions are used in healthcare, retail, finance, and logistics industries. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

