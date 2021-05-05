Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 573 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.03. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

