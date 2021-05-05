Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 98 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.26.

Shares of HD stock opened at $332.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.61 and a twelve month high of $333.23. The company has a market capitalization of $357.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

