Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $165,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.23.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $96.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day moving average is $83.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

