Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $102,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,738,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $672.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $485.01 and a 12 month high of $684.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $636.70 and its 200 day moving average is $632.70. The stock has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

