Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 840 Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vedanta in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vedanta by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Vedanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Vedanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEDL opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.84. Vedanta Limited has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.