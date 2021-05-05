Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

MS stock opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $86.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

