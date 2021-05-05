Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 760 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,938 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

