Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.14.

LECO opened at $131.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $68.12 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.69.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,534,000 after buying an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $1,874,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

