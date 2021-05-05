Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LECO. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.14.

LECO opened at $131.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $68.12 and a twelve month high of $132.73.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. FMR LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

