Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.08. Life Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.330-4.410 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.08. 5,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,979. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.06. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSI. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

