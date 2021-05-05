Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) shot up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.35. 10,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,162,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBRT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $97,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,113,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,168,453 shares of company stock valued at $194,862,462 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,052,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,010 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after acquiring an additional 542,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 428,462 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.