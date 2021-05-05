LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 27,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $3,743,184.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,427 shares in the company, valued at $79,049,773.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $434,448.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,486.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGIH traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,513. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.44. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $63.01 and a 12 month high of $179.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

