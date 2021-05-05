Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Short Interest Up 20.1% in April

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 691,695 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 1,505,122 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. G.Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Gabelli cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.
