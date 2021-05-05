Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Short Interest Up 20.1% in April

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 691,695 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 1,505,122 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

LXRX stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $668.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.09. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. G.Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Gabelli cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.