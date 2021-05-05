Lethean Reaches One Day Volume of $2,249.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Lethean has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $1.40 million and $2,249.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,846.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,426.43 or 0.06027513 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.64 or 0.02416400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $347.68 or 0.00611606 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.19 or 0.00165687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $416.30 or 0.00732325 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.49 or 0.00715060 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.76 or 0.00518512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.