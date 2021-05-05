Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €5.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Leoni (ETR:LEO) received a €5.00 ($5.88) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 58.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LEO. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.73 ($7.92).

LEO opened at €12.17 ($14.32) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.12. Leoni has a 52-week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52-week high of €15.03 ($17.68).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

