Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $280.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LII. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.42.

NYSE:LII opened at $341.33 on Monday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $173.24 and a 1 year high of $348.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.42 and a 200-day moving average of $294.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total value of $104,529.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,768,579 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after buying an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

