Lendefi (LDFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Lendefi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $13,983.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lendefi has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00066451 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 2,786.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.95 or 0.03389957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00265235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $627.69 or 0.01162780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00032049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.12 or 0.00744912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,853.71 or 0.99763140 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,179,166 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

