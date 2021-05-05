LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $384,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $555,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $2,465,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,184,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 325.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

