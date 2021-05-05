Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Update

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the March 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Legend Power Systems stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,854. Legend Power Systems has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.77.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Legend Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

