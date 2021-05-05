Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 407 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 809.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Lam Research by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Lam Research stock opened at $606.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $239.90 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $612.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

