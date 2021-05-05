Legacy Bridge LLC Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.23.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,901. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.83. The company has a market cap of $143.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.20 and a fifty-two week high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

