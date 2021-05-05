Legacy Bridge LLC Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.45. The company had a trading volume of 74,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,367. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

