Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,379,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 294,368 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $230,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,493,976. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMTC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,144. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

