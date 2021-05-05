Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

LNTH stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.16 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Lantheus by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,829,000 after acquiring an additional 435,251 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lantheus by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

