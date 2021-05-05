Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LTRN traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. 984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,705. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 27.58 and a quick ratio of 27.58. Lantern Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.