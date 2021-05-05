Lannebo Fonder AB Raises Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Upland Software makes up about 0.7% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

Upland Software stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,724. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.18 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $228,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 434,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,136,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 7,080 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $354,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,256 shares of company stock valued at $12,100,453 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

