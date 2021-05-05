Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.87.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $178.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $101.14 and a 52-week high of $179.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.43 and a 200-day moving average of $148.53.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 280,760 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

