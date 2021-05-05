Landsea Homes (LSEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LSEA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,776. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

LSEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley began coverage on Landsea Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

