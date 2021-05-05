Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Raised to GBX 860 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 908.63 ($11.87).

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 699.54 ($9.14) on Wednesday. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 591.50 ($7.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 657.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 685.14. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 498.93.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

