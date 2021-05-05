Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 699.54 ($9.14) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 657.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 685.14. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 591.50 ($7.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LRE shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 908.63 ($11.87).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

