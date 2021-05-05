Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.23. 6,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $53.37 and a one year high of $103.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

