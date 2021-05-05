Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LBAI. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 72,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.