Ladder Capital (LADR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, analysts expect Ladder Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 2.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

LADR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $150,175.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,942.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 75,546 shares of company stock valued at $877,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

