L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 5.85%.

NASDAQ FSTR traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $16.29. 112,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.22. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.

Several research firms have commented on FSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

