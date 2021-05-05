Kuverit (KUV) Achieves Market Cap of $708,418.11

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, Kuverit has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Kuverit has a market cap of $708,418.11 and approximately $125.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00087519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00019607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00071684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.19 or 0.00851575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,417.12 or 0.09769542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00101240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,400,291,322 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

