Kurt A. Tjaden Sells 1,736 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $75,238.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HNI stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.10. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HNI by 701.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in HNI by 72.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,279 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in HNI in the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in HNI by 17.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.