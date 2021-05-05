Kubient (KBNT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter.

KBNT stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kubient has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $16.26.

In other news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 12,865 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $68,827.75.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Kubient from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

