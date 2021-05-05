Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.50.

KRYS opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $87.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 35.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $624,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 180,350 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

