Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Shares Up 4.9%

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) shares shot up 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.67 and last traded at $37.53. 1,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 292,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

